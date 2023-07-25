IMF: Global economy is improving but inflation is still enemy No. 1

Minneapolis (CNN) — The global economy is showing more resilience than economists previously thought — but, although some risks have abated, choppy waters could still be ahead, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

In its latest update to its World Economic Outlook, the agency said it expects global growth of 3% in both 2023 and 2024. The IMF bumped up its 2023 projections by 0.2 percentage points from its previous estimate three months ago and kept the 2024 outlook unchanged.