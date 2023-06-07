New York (CNN) — If you do business with a bank or other financial service provider, chances are you may have dealt with “chatbots” at some point when you have a question about your account or are trying to remedy a problem.

Those bots, cheaper than humans and sometimes incorporating artificial intelligence technology, have increasingly become the front line for customer help on the phone and in online interactions at financial service providers. If your dealings with any of them have left you frustrated or feeling misled, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would very much like to hear about it.