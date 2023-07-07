(CNN) — Inflation in the United States may have subsided in recent months – it peaked above 9% last summer and declined to 4% this May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ widely used Consumer Price Index. But even at its worst, price increases were a drop in the bucket compared to what people in some less developed economies have been living with for years.

Several countries, including Venezuela, Argentina and Sudan have been saddled with skyrocketing costs for decades. Last year, consumer prices in Venezuela were more than four times as high as a year earlier, while in Argentina they were nearly twice as high as in 2021, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).