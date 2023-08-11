London (CNN) — Oil prices have soared about 20% since late June but they could go even higher this year if the OPEC+ alliance sticks to its policy of restraining crude production, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday.

In April, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, pledged to slash output by more than 1.6 million barrels a day through the end of the year in a bid to lift falling oil prices.