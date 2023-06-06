I tried Apple’s new headset. Here’s what it’s like to use

The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference with the announcement of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — It’s rare to find a new technology that feels groundbreaking. But last night, while sitting on a couch in a private demo room at Apple’s campus wearing its newly announced Vision Pro mixed reality headset, it felt like I’d seen the future — or at least an early and very pricey prototype of it.

In the demo, which lasted 30 minutes, a virtual butterfly landed on my finger; a dinosaur with detailed scales tried to bite me; and I stood inches away from Alicia Keys’ piano as she serenaded me in a recording studio. I snuggled with baby rhinos and was moved to tears when a small bear cub swam by me on a quiet lake during another immersive video, a vision that seemed so real it reminded me of an experience with a loved one who recently passed away. I couldn’t wipe the tears inside my headset.