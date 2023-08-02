(CNN) — Electric vehicles can offer several benefits like quietness, smooth power delivery and lower operating costs. Now, Hyundai Motor Group is adding another amenity to that list: a bigger and better glove compartment.

The newly designed glovebox is modeled on overhead bins in airliners, Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday. It’s both roomier inside and less likely to bonk front-seat passengers on the knees when its door is opened.