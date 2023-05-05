HSBC wins battle with biggest shareholder over call to break up bank

HSBC shareholders are expected to vote May 5 on demands for a radical overhaul of the bank.

 Reinhard Krause/Reuters/FILE

HSBC has seen off an attempt by its biggest shareholder to break up the bank, with an "overwhelming majority" of investors voting Friday to keep the business intact.

Shareholders of Europe's biggest bank gathered at its annual general meeting in the English city of Birmingham Friday. One particularly controversial proposal up for a vote supported by China's Ping An Asset Management would have forced the lender to come up with a plan to spin off or reorganize its business in Asia, which generates most of its profits.