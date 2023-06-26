HSBC is downsizing its headquarters and leaving London’s Canary Wharf

HSBC's headquarters pictured in London's Canary Wharf district in 2020

 Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — HSBC is halving the size of its global headquarters and moving out of Canary Wharf, a business district built in the abandoned docklands of east London in the 1980s.

Europe’s biggest bank confirmed Monday that it would give up the lease on its prominent tower of 40-plus stories in favor of a much smaller building closer to the city center. It follows similar moves by other big companies to get rid of expensive office space in cities around the world.