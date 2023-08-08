Hong Kong (CNN) — A top executive at HSBC has apologized after reportedly calling the UK government “weak” over its dealings with China, in another sign of the political tightrope the British bank has to walk.

Sherard Cowper-Coles, HSBC’s head of public affairs, inadvertently caused a firestorm Monday when Bloomberg reported his criticism of both the United Kingdom and the United States over their approaches to the world’s second largest economy.