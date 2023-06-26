How to survive hot desking

If you work best having a routine in a predictable environment next to people you know, you may soon find going to the office unsettling.

That’s because many employers are starting to use so-called “hot desking” — also known as “hoteling,” “dynamic seating” or “agile seating.” Translation: Employees have to reserve a desk or team room every time they come to work on site.