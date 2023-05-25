New York (CNN) — On Wednesday night, Fitch Ratings laid out a stark warning to the US government: Raise the debt ceiling or put the world’s biggest economy at risk of a downgrade.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this week reaffirmed Thursday June 1 as the deadline for the government to act. But with that X-date only one week away, there’s still no deal to raise the debt ceiling – putting Americans’ finances in danger.

CNN’s Jeanne Sahadi, Tami Luhby and Elisabeth Buchwald contributed to this report.