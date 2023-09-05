How the ultra-wealthy infiltrated anti-capitalist Burning Man

Attendees known as "burners" strike down their Unicorner camp before new rainfalls in a muddy desert plain on September 3, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.

 Julie Jammot/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Burning Man, the desert confab that descended into chaos over the weekend, isn’t quite the scrappy, free-spirited revelry that it once was.

For many watching the disarray of Burning Man from afar, the rain and mud that left 70,000 people stranded quickly became a symbol of the festival’s departure from its roots.