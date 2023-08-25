How should central banks coordinate when their economies are headed in opposite directions?

The economic landscape has changed around the world and diverging policies could spell trouble down the road. Financial leaders from around the world are gathered for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, outside Jackson, Wyoming, in August, 2022.

 Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Los Angeles (CNN) — The global inflation crisis put the world’s central banks in lockstep for the past year, raising rates nearly in unison. But the economic landscape has changed, and diverging policies could spell trouble down the road.

So how should central banks coordinate when their economies are headed in opposite directions?