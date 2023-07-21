How much it costs to watch Messi’s US debut on TV

Last Sunday, Apple TV streamed a live unveiling event for free from Inter Miami’s stadium, giving fans their first look at the international superstar.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Watching Leo Messi’s expected US debut on TV won’t cost as much as seeing it in person, but it’s not free.

Apple TV, which is streaming Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Mexican team Cruz Azul, is charging as much as $49 for Friday’s soccer spectacular. However, that price tag gets you access to MLS Season Pass, Apple’s new soccer package that includes in-season games plus the Leagues Cup that kicks off tonight.