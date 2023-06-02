New York (CNN) — Chick-fil-A has become a surprise target of right-wing ire following the discovery that the company has an executive overseeing its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

It joins a growing list of companies that right-wing media and conservatives on social platforms have chastised for so-called “woke” marketing. But Chick-fil-A is an unusual target for the right wing because of the company’s conservative bona fides.