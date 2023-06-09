How can we possibly be in a bull market right now? Two letters: AI

Pedestrians wear protective masks due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York on June 8.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The bear market is over.

But the bear economy isn’t. The eurozone has sunk into recession and some economists fear the United States is next. We’re worrying about rate hikes, inflation, lower spending, layoffs, surging mortgage costs and a war in Europe.