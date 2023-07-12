London (CNN) — When an airline in the Middle East was recently inundated with 16,000 applications for several cabin crew roles, it turned to artificial intelligence to sift through the resumes and select the most promising candidates.

An AI-powered chatbot then emailed forms to around 1,000 of the best applicants and — based on their answers to key questions — whittled the list down even further. In the end, the company was left with fewer than 500 people, or 3% of applicants, to interview for the positions.