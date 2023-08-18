House GOP subpoenas Citibank over alleged Jan. 6 ‘back-channel’ cooperation with the FBI

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has issued a subpoena to Citibank over an alleged January 6 ‘back-channel’ cooperation with the FBI. Pictured is a Citibank branch in San Francisco.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has issued a subpoena to Citibank as part of a hunt for information on whether banks shared private customer data with the FBI after the January 6 insurrection.

In a Thursday letter to Citibank, Jordan said Citi declined to voluntarily provide information to lawmakers and its lawyers indicated they would only comply with a subpoena.