Hong Kong removes requirement to flag China risk in listing applications

People walk through Exchange Square in Hong Kong on October 28, 2022.

 Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images/File

Hong Kong’s stock exchange will no longer require companies to spell out China-related business risks in listing applications from Tuesday, in a move that aligns the city more closely with disclosure changes ordered by Beijing.

In its latest revision to listing rules, the bourse repealed a whole section focusing on risks from China’s policies and its business and legal environment, according to a consultation conclusion paper published on July 21.