Hong Kong (CNN) — Hong Kong, one of the world’s biggest buyers of Japanese fish, says it will ban seafood imports from 10 prefectures in the country if Tokyo presses ahead with its plan to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima into the sea.

Tse Chin-wan, the city’s secretary for environment and ecology, said Wednesday the ban would include all “live, frozen, refrigerated and dried products or those preserved in other ways,” as well as sea salt and seaweed.

CNN’s Emiko Jozuka and Junko Fukutome contributed reporting from Tokyo.