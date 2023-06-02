Hong Kong leads global market rally with best day in three months

Hong Kong's stock market led Friday's rally.

 Louise Delmotte/AP

Hong Kong/London (CNN) — Global stocks climbed Friday, led by a resurgent Hong Kong market, as investors greeted signs that the US Federal Reserve may hold off raising interest rates this month, the end of the US debt ceiling drama, and talk that China might unveil new measures to boost its faltering economic recovery.

The Hang Seng (HSNGY)closed 4% higher, notching its biggest one-day gain in three months. Other Asian markets, US stock futures and European indexes also rose. Oil prices climbed more than 1.5%.