Homebuilder confidence continues to be weighed down by high mortgage rates

A worker builds a home in Lillington, North Carolina, US, on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Home builder confidence took a hit in September as average mortgage rates for a 30-year fixed-rate loan stayed above 7%.

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes in September fell five points to 45, according to the National Association of Home Builders / Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released Monday. This follows a six-point drop in August.