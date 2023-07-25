Here’s why home prices stayed high in May

In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, in Cutler Bay, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Home prices remained high in May, dropping slightly from a year before when prices were near record highs and notching a monthly gain from April, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index released Tuesday.

“The rally in US home prices continued in May,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI. “The ongoing recovery in home prices is broadly based.”