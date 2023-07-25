Home prices stay strong in May

In this aerial view, homes sit on lots in a neighborhood on April 20, in Cutler Bay, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Home prices rose in May for the fourth consecutive month, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index released Tuesday.

The national index rose 0.7% in May from April, after seasonal adjustment. Both the 10-City and 20-City composites saw increases, too, rising 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Before seasonal adjustments, the national index rose 1.2% from April. May’s increase comes after an uptick in February that snapped a seven-month streak of month-over-month declines.