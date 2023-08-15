Home Depot sales sink, but Warren Buffett is betting big on housing

Home Depot’s sales fell as consumers took on fewer major home projects. Pictured is a Home Depot store in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, August 14.

 Jon Cherry/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Home Depot’s sales dropped 2% during its latest quarter as consumers took on fewer major home projects. Still, Warren Buffet is betting big on home builders.

“We did see continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in a news release Tuesday.