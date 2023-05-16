Home Depot hits the brakes: Three-year robust sales run ends amid pull back on home improvements

Consumers are taking on smaller home improvement projects as higher interest rates and inflation take their toll.

 Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Home Depot couldn’t keep its protracted robust sales streak going any longer. The home improvement chain reported a dismal quarter as consumer spending on home improvement projects – which was buoyed by the stay-at-home pandemic lifestyle – come to a screeching halt.

The retailer posted disappointing sales for its first quarter and lowered its outlook for the year after customers slowed their spending on home improvement projects. Home Depot (HD) said sales fell 4.5% at stores open at least a year during its latest quarter, and its income decreased 6.4% from the same stretch a year ago.