Home buying costs could spike by 22% if US defaults on its debt

Home buying costs could significantly spike if the United States defaults on its debt.

 Stephen Brashear/Getty Images North America

The United States has never defaulted on its debt, and it remains an unlikely outcome of the current standoff about raising the debt ceiling. But, if it were to happen — which could be as soon as June 1 without intervention — it would further crush an already wounded housing market, according to an analysis by Zillow.

Housing costs would spike by 22% with the rate for 30-year, fixed rate mortgages rising above 8%. There would be 700,000 fewer homes sold in the 18 months after July — that's almost 12% of the 6 million sales currently expected during that span.