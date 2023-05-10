Grocery prices continued to fall last month, even as restaurant meals got more expensive, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

From March to April, grocery prices ticked down 0.2%, with many major food groups marking sharper declines. Dairy prices fell 0.7%, thanks to a 2% decline in milk prices, which was the biggest drop in that category since February 2015. Together, fruit and vegetable prices fell 0.5%, and prices for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs dipped 0.3%.