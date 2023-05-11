Here's how we know a US default would be an economic disaster

Former President Donald Trump participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Kaitlan Collins at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on May 10.

 Will Lanzoni/CNN

In CNN's town hall with Donald Trump on Wednesday, the former president said a US default on its debt may be "psychological" and that it "could be nothing" or perhaps just "a bad week or a bad day."

Economists disagree; many of them.