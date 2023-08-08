(CNN) — The city of Los Angeles is on strike. A growing number of unions seeking improved conditions for their employees are halting movie productions in the city, holding up hotel business, potentially disrupting supply chains, and slowing down the airport.

Today, 11,000 Los Angeles city workers are joining Hollywood actors, among others on the picket lines, according to the union that represents many of the city’s public sector staff. The strike is the first by LA city workers in more than 40 years.