Here’s what inflation’s slowdown has meant for US businesses

A store displays an 'open' sign along a street in Manhattan on February 14, in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — American businesses are expected to fare better in the coming months, according to a survey of economists and analysts released Monday.

Inflation’s steady slowdown this year has boosted Americans’ confidence in the economy. It has also improved the odds of the Federal Reserve pulling off a so-called soft landing, or a scenario in which inflation returns to the central bank’s 2% target without pushing the economy off a cliff.