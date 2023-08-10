Here’s how much your grocery prices rose last month

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Grocery prices ticked up 0.3% in July, after staying flat in June, driven largely by rising beef prices.

From June to July, adjusted for seasonal swings, the price of uncooked beef roasts spiked 6.5%, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday. Uncooked beef steaks prices rose 2.3% and uncooked ground beef rose 1.5%. Altogether, beef and veal got 2.4% more expensive last month.