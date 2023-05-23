Here are all the AI updates Microsoft announced at its developers conference keynote

An attendee interacts with the AI-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser during an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on February 7.

 Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — At its annual Microsoft Build developer conference in Seattle on Tuesday, the company announced a series of AI updates to make both Bing and ChatGPT smarter, more intuitive and potentially more ubiquitous.

The efforts highlight how Microsoft is doubling down on a new crop of artificial intelligence tools that have rapidly upended the landscape in the tech industry and given the company a chance at gaining ground on some of its rivals, including Google. But it also comes as some of these tools have sparked concerns around inaccuracies, biases and tone.