(CNN) — Residents of Maui have suffered widespread devastation as wildfires ravage the Hawaiian island, along with Hawaii’s Big Island. At least 36 people have been killed, homes and businesses have been wiped out, and nearly 11,000 customers are grappling with power outages.

The fires, fanned in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, have not yet been contained, and the extent of the damage isn’t fully known. Rebuilding the island will likely take months or even years.