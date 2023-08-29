Washington, DC (CNN) — The National Association of Realtors, the 1.5 million-member trade association that dominates the real estate industry, announced on Monday that its president, Kenny Parcell, has resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Parcell’s resignation came two days after the New York Times published an article outlining complaints from current and former NAR employees that included improper touching and sending lewd photos and texts. CNN reached out to Parcell for comment regarding the allegations. In the Times article, Parcell denied the accusations.