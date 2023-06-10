Minneapolis (CNN) — On Wednesday in Queens, New York, William Medina was blasted with smoke, his lungs choked by polluted air as he delivered Uber Eats orders by scooter.

About 2 p.m. in Brooklyn, Matt Leichenger was in the back of his UPS truck sorting packages. His eyes burned and watered, his throat grew tight and his head felt woozy, turning the labels on the packages into a blur.