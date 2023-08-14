Hawaiian Electric stock plunges 40% after lawsuit alleges it failed to shut power off ahead of the Maui wildfires

Downed power lines block a road outside a burnt home in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Hawaiian Electric’s stock tumbled to a 13-year low Monday morning, plummeting nearly 40% after a class action lawsuit filed over the weekend alleged that Maui’s devastating wildfires were caused by the utility’s energized power lines that were knocked down by strong winds.

The utility says it provides power to 95% of the state’s residents.