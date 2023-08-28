Hawaiian Electric says power lines started morning fire on August 8, but not afternoon Lahaina Fire

Linemen work on poles in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire, on August 13. Hawaiian Electric Company said that power lines falling in high winds seem to have caused a fire during the early morning of August 8, but power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours by the time a second afternoon fire began in the Lahaina area.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

(CNN) — Hawaiian Electric Company said that power lines falling in high winds seem to have caused a fire during the early morning of August 8, but power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours by the time a second afternoon fire began in the Lahaina area.

The company made the comments in a new response Sunday to a lawsuit filed by the County of Maui.