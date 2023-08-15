Hawaiian Electric credit rating downgraded to junk after wildfire lawsuit

Burnt trees and cars and the ruins of houses are what is left after the Lahaina fire burnt through the city, in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 13.

 Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — Hawaiian Electric Industries’ stock plummeted more than 30% Tuesday after S&P Global downgraded the company’s credit rating to junk.

S&P Global downgraded Hawaiian Electric (HE)and all of its subsidiaries to BB-, after a class action lawsuit alleged that strong winds knocked over the electric company’s energized power lines, causing the devastating wildfires that killed nearly 100 people.

CNN’s Eva Rothenberg contributed to this report.