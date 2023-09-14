Haven’t been paying attention to the UAW strike? What you need to know

United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit on Sept. 4. Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.

 Paul Sancya/AP

New York (CNN) — Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.

The United Auto Workers contracts expire at 11:59 pm Thursday. The contracts cover 145,000 UAW members at the three companies: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, which builds vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands for North America.