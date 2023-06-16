Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio and Spotify have ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways By Michelle Toh, CNN Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Archewell Audio, the company of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has announced the end of a multi-year partnership with Spotify in a joint statement released to CNN Friday.“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement said.The Sussexes were among Spotify’s most notable audio personalities, having announced an exclusive partnership with the service in December 2020.In a news release at the time, Spotify said the pair “will host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.”— This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Sign up forCNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Search for missing 13-year-old continues on outskirts of Devil's Lake State Park Local businesses work to support law enforcement in search for missing Sauk Co. teen For Madison mother and daughter, coinciding cancer battles have strengthened their inseparable bond District concludes investigation into harassment, bullying allegations within Middleton football team Dane County Board hears resolution to make county sanctuary for trans, nonbinary people Latest News Blue, purple, red Terrace chairs to appear for Pride Month photo pop-up next week New addiction recovery clinic offers new hope Budget committee to take up child care, Democrats push to keep up pandemic funding Workers say State Street Starbucks made them remove Pride decorations; company denies allegations Construction worker at Lambeau Field hospitalized after getting trapped More News