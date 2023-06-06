Half of the biggest global companies plan to cut office space. US cities will suffer most

San Francisco identified as "the most extreme example" of shifts underway in the office market.

 Jason Henry/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Around 50% of major global companies will need less real estate in the next three years, with American cities — led by San Francisco — most exposed to empty offices, new research has found.

Half of firms with more than 50,000 employees plan to prune office space, with most anticipating a reduction of between 10% and 20%, according to a survey of 347 companies around the world by Knight Frank, a UK-based real estate firm.