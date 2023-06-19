Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data if company doesn’t pay $4.5 million and change controversial pricing policy

Hackers from the BlackCat ransomware gang are threatening to leak 80 gigabytes of confidential data from Reddit.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — Reddit’s month may be going from bad to worse.

Hackers from the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, are threatening to leak 80 gigabytes of confidential data from Reddit that they claim to have stolen during a February breach, according to a post from the group on the dark web, which was reviewed by CNN and an independent cybersecurity expert.