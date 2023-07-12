New York (CNN) — Grocery prices stayed steady in June after ticking up in May, offering some relief to shoppers. In that time, menu prices rose 0.4%, continuing a slight upward trend over the past few months.

Together, food prices rose 0.1% for the month, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s less of a hike than the increase for items overall, which rose 0.2% from May to June. Over the course of the year, however, food prices have risen more than overall inflation.