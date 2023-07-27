New York (CNN) — When McDonald’s introduced a limited-edition purple shake in honor of Grimace’s birthday, it probably didn’t expect the item to go viral on TikTok quite like it did: With TikTokers showing themselves sipping the dessert drink and then, soon after, writhing in mock pain or playing dead.

But the mini horror films inspired people to buy shakes (if only to make more videos). And thanks to Grimace’s grim influence, sales in the second quarter spiked.