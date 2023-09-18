Washington, DC (CNN) — In the event of a US government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says it will stop releasing data, including key figures on inflation and unemployment. A lack of crucial government data would make it difficult for investors and the Federal Reserve to interpret the US economy.

For now, the economy’s future is unclear: Inflation could slow to the Fed’s 2% target without a spike in unemployment — known as a “soft landing” — or the economy could slip into a recession as the effects of the Fed’s 11 rate hikes take a deeper hold.