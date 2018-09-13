Money

Gov. Walker wants lawmakers to return to vote on Kimberly-Clark

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 10:49 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 10:50 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker wants the Legislature to return this month to consider a $100 million tax incentive bill to keep a Kimberly-Clark plant open in the Fox Valley.

Walker told reporters Thursday in Milwaukee that he's trying to get the necessary 17 votes to approve the proposal that's stalled because there's not enough Republican support, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. 

The Assembly passed the bill in February but it stalled in the Senate. Republican leaders have said they don't have the votes to pass it as is.

Walker says the bill will need Democratic backers to pass.

Kimberly-Clark says it will keep one of its plants open if the Legislature approves the incentive package. The paper maker has asked the Legislature to vote on the bill by the end of the month.

