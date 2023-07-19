New York (CNN) — Goldman Sachs reported a sharp drop in profit on Wednesday as dealmaking and trading, a core part of the mega bank’s business, dry up. The Wall Street titan also felt the pain of a nearly $1 billion reduction in the value of its consumer and real estate businesses.

Goldman saw its investment banking revenue decline by about 20% in the second quarter of 2023, according to its latest earnings report, released Wednesday. Trading revenue also fell by about 12%. Overall, profit fell by 58% from a year ago, to $1.2 billion.