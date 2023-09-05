Goldman Sachs cuts US recession odds to 15% as economic optimism grows

Pedestrians walk towards Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York, on July 6.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Goldman Sachs is increasingly confident that the US economy will stick the soft landing that many thought was nearly impossible to pull off.

In a research report published Monday night, Goldman Sachs lowered its estimated chance of a US recession over the next 12 months to just 15%.