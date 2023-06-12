London (CNN) — Goldman Sachs has slashed its forecast for oil prices by nearly 10%, citing weak demand in China and a glut of supply from sanctioned countries, including Russia.

The Wall Street bank now thinks Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, will cost $86 a barrel in December, compared with its previous estimate of $95, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude will fetch $81 a barrel, down from $89.